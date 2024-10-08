Local democrats set to host rallies ahead of Trump’s Coachella Valley visit

Two local rallies are planned ahead of former President Donald Trump's visit to the Coachella Valley this weekend.

Trump is set to host a rally on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Calhoun Ranch in Coachella. Click here to register for tickets.

Just a day after the rally was announced, local Democrats announced their own rallies.

On Wednesday, Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz will host a rally at 5:00 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m. The location will be provided after you RSVP, which you can do here.

Ruiz slammed the news of Trump's local rally, in which he said, “It’s truly appalling – and yet another demonstration of his cluelessness and ignorance – that Donald Trump would stage a rally in Coachella.”

The city of Coachella is roughly 98 percent Hispanic. It's located in the eastern portion of the Coachella Valley, which is known for its agricultural production, the second-largest industry in our local economy.

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez was very critical of the planned Trump rally, writing in a statement:

“The City of Coachella was proud to welcome Senator Bernie Sanders during the 2020 primary election, but news of former President Trump’s upcoming visit has been met very differently. Trump’s attacks on immigrants, women, the LQBTQ community and the most vulnerable among us don’t align with the values of our community. He has consistently expressed disdain for the type of diversity that helps define Coachella. We don’t know why Trump is visiting near Coachella, but we know he wasn’t invited by the people who live here. He ain’t like us."

Hernandez, a registered Democrat, is set to take part in an anti-Trump rally Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Coachella. He'll be joined by CVUSD President Joey Acuna, who is currently running for state assembly.

"The values of the compassionate and hard working residents of the Coachella Valley don’t align with the vitriol and division of Trump. Let’s all join together in community on Saturday and rally against hate." - Mayor Steven Hernandez wrote on Facebook

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the rallies.