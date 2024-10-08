Water gushes through palm trees and sand dunes after rare rain in the Sahara Desert

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A rare deluge of rainfall left blue lagoons of water amid the palm trees and sand dunes of the Sahara desert, nourishing some of its most drought-stricken regions with more water than many had seen in decades. Southeastern Morocco’s desert is among the most barren and arid places in the world and rarely experiences rain in late summer. Some receive just a few inches (tens of millimeters) of rain per year — an amount dwarfed by last month’s downpours. The bounty of rainfall will likely help refill the large groundwater aquifers but eft dozens dead in Morocco and Algeria.

