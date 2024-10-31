One person dead after crash involving semi truck on Highway 74 near Vista Point

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle crash along Highway 74 near Vista Point in La Quinta.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:40 a.m.

California Highway Patrol records indicated that the big rig was traveling "downbound" shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday when it lost control and overturned.

CHP officer David Torres told City News Service that the big rig crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado traveling the opposite direction, the driver of which was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CAL FIRE, the semi-truck is blocking both lanes on the roadway. CHP has closed Highway 74 heading down the mountain.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

No other injuries were reported.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.