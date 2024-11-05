Republicans again make gains on Texas-Mexico border and hang onto a US House seat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Longtime incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar is holding onto his Texas House seat after being indicted on conspiracy and bribery charges this summer. Cuellar’s win against political newcomer Jay Furman is a blow to Republicans hoping to make gains in South Texas amongst its Latino and working class voters. Although GOP operatives have slowed down their investment into the district compared to previous election cycles, the congressman’s biggest hurdle was maintaining support while facing a criminal trial. Cuellar has said he is innocent of all allegations. Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz also was reelected as the GOP showed growing strength along the U.S.-Mexico border and continued chipping away at a region that has been a longtime stronghold for Democrats.

