Skip to Content
News

First Tee of Coachella Valley youth member with cancer has special day at American Express

KESQ
By
today at 6:17 PM
Published 6:05 PM

Alex Yang, who turns 17 later this month, was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer nearly a year ago.

On Sunday, for the final round of the 66th edition of the American Express, Alex was awarded the opportunity to be the standard bearer for the final group of Sepp Straka, Jason Day and Charley Hoffman.

"It was amazing. I got to see the pros up close, and it was just astonishing to see their skill. It was just superb," said Alex Yang.

Alex has T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that affects white blood cells. This condition is a sub-type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is the most common type of cancer in children.

"He went through a very tough chemo treatment for the last 11 months, but he's a tough kid, strong kid, finally in the maintenance stage where he finally got to go back to school at Palm Desert High School," said Gene Yang, Alex's father.

Alex is currently in maintenance but treatment is estimated to continue for three years.

The family says he will still make ER visits for fevers and other side effect symptoms. They say their trips to the clinic will range from 1-6 times per month.

"His journey is still not finished, but it's been a great day and just want to send a message out to people, families, kids that are going through something similar that we're going through, there's always hope," said Gene Yang.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content