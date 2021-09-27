Use of force investigation underway after violent arrest at Yucca Valley bowling alley

Crime

A use of force investigation is underway following the violent arrest of an intoxicated man at a bowling alley in Yucca Valley over the weekend.

The incident started Friday night when deputies were called to the bowling alley for a suspect who was believed to be intoxicated that had been involved in a crash in the parking lot and was challenging people to fight, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff' Department.

The department added that the suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived. Authorities were quickly called back when it was discovered that the suspect had made his way inside the bowling alley, armed with a gun, and challenging customers to fight, the department revealed.

Deputies returned to the bowling alley and contacted the suspect, which the Sheriff's Dept. adds was uncooperative with deputies.

As deputies attempted to detain Castro, a use of force occurred, the department confirmed.

Part of the arrest was caught on video by a viewer inside the bowling alley.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries in the hospital. He was released and booked into jail, where he faces charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of .08 percent, and obstructing a peace officer with force or violence.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact detectives at the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.