Tickets now on sale for 2025 Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets are now on sale for the Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home.

Call 1-800-535-6748 for tickets.

For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and have the chance to win a brand-new house, as well as other great prizes.

Buy your ticket for a chance to win a new house valued at $725,000 in La Quinta.

The 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, house is approx. 2,000 sq. ft.. and has a 2-car garage. The house features a spacious single-story floor plan with an open-concept great room and an upgraded kitchen with island and walk-in pantry.

Get your ticket by January 31 to be eligible to win a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of the Law Offices of Jeffrey Weaver.

The newly built home, along with other high-end prizes will be given away live on KESQ News Channel 3 on Tuesday April 29.

Every dollar that’s entered for tickets to win the Dream Home giveaway will benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For more information visit: https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/coachella-valley.html