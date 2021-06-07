Local school districts plan to fully reopen classrooms for first day of school

Education

All three local school districts are planning to fully reopen its classrooms when students return for the fall semester.

"As long as any revised school guidelines (after June 15) don’t preclude us doing so, we plan to fully reopen on Aug. 4," said Joan Boiko, PSUSD spokesperson.

August 4 also marks the first day of school for PSUSD's 2021-2022 school year.

The school brought back many of its students for in-person learning in April, however, it was under the hybrid model, so students were only in classrooms two days a week.

Boiko said the district offer an independent study option for parents who request it for their children. The option will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District never brought their students back into classrooms outside of a small group of students. The district is bringing back students for summer schools, as are PSUSD and the Desert Sands Unified School District.

Check Out: Local school districts gear up for summer school following academic year impacted by Covid-19

We are working to confirm whether CVUSD will fully reopen its classrooms for fall semester. According to the state, CVUSD's planning to full reopen its schools on August 12.

DSUSD was the first local district to bring back students to classrooms under the hybrid model. The district started in-person learning in March. In May, the district expanded in-person instruction from two days to four. We have reached out to district spokesperson Mary Perry for additional details on the school's plans in the fall.

DSUSD's summer school starts on Tuesday with students back in the classroom.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.