Record breaking temperatures continue through Monday

Palm Springs Airport recorded a high temperature yesterday, September 5th, of 122°. This shatters the record high temperature for that day of 116° from 1955. Thermal also reached 122°, shattering the record high temperature of 113° from 2008.

A ridge of high pressure along with a weak offshore flow remains for Sunday. This will keep temperatures again reaching record breaking heat.

This ridge will weaken and shift west Monday and continue to weaken as a trough of low pressure digs through. Relief will be felt, especially by Wednesday. For now, an Excessive Heat Warning remains through 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures for the lower desert and inland empire will reach up to 122°. Temperatures of inland Orange County will reach up to 117°.

Heat Safety Tips:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Stay away from alcohol or caffeine as it dehydrates your body

Wear light colored clothing

Wear loose fitting clothing

Apply sunscreen regularly

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Check on family members and neighbors

Watch for heat related illness

Never leave children or pets unattended inside of a closed vehicle

A Red Flag Warning also remains in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be areas of gusty winds during this time frame along with low relative humidity values, 7-10%, with extreme heat. Normally, the winds and humidity would not trigger this warning but because of the extreme heat, dry fuels, and unstable conditions, a fire that starts will rapidly spread.

The El Dorado Fire began on Saturday. As of Sunday morning it is 1,500 acres and 0% contained. Cal Fire states, "Evacuation orders in place for the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa Ridge, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls. Evacuation Warning is now in effect for the Yucaipa bench area. Residents may evacuate to Yucaipa Community Center as a temporary evacuation facility."