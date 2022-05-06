Playoffs Week: LQ, PD, Desert Mirage look sharp in Round 1
Seven prep baseball teams took the field on Friday to open up CIF-SS playoffs.
La Quinta
Coming off winning a DEL title, the Blackhawks are looking to make a substantial playoff run. And they get off to a hot start. 6-0, win over Woodland Christian. Markus Lafayette went 3-3 as LQ shutouts the Cavalier's.
Palm Desert
PD survives and advances to Round 2 as they edge Heritage, 2-1, on Friday night. Andrew Nava gave the Aztecs the offensive spark and Victor Estrada pitched eight complete innings.
Cathedral City / Desert Mirage Win
Desert Mirage's win is the second playoff win in school history.
