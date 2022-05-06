Playoffs Week: LQ, PD, Desert Mirage look sharp in Round 1

Seven prep baseball teams took the field on Friday to open up CIF-SS playoffs.

La Quinta

Coming off winning a DEL title, the Blackhawks are looking to make a substantial playoff run. And they get off to a hot start. 6-0, win over Woodland Christian. Markus Lafayette went 3-3 as LQ shutouts the Cavalier's.

LQ's playoff campaign started off with a 6-0 DUB! ⚾️🔥Blackhawks take out Woodland Christian and will play Monrovia in R2. Back at the Birdcage! May 10.



Bats were hot today 💥 This team is on a mission! @lqathletics @LQBlackhawks @GratefulDadhawk @LQ_Birdcage pic.twitter.com/1zk7QJkwzG — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 7, 2022

Palm Desert

PD survives and advances to Round 2 as they edge Heritage, 2-1, on Friday night. Andrew Nava gave the Aztecs the offensive spark and Victor Estrada pitched eight complete innings.

How about the Aztec's? @PDAztecsports ⚾️ survives and advances! 2-1 over Heritage @PDAztec_Zink @CIFSS



Andrew Nava was the offensive spark 🔥 & Victor Estrada took care of business on the mound ⛽️! @KESQ @PDAztecArmy pic.twitter.com/MpwKdnFZT5 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 7, 2022

Cathedral City / Desert Mirage Win

Desert Mirage's win is the second playoff win in school history.