Playoffs Week: LQ, PD, Desert Mirage look sharp in Round 1

Seven prep baseball teams took the field on Friday to open up CIF-SS playoffs.

La Quinta

Coming off winning a DEL title, the Blackhawks are looking to make a substantial playoff run. And they get off to a hot start. 6-0, win over Woodland Christian. Markus Lafayette went 3-3 as LQ shutouts the Cavalier's.

Palm Desert

PD survives and advances to Round 2 as they edge Heritage, 2-1, on Friday night. Andrew Nava gave the Aztecs the offensive spark and Victor Estrada pitched eight complete innings.

Cathedral City / Desert Mirage Win

Desert Mirage's win is the second playoff win in school history.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

