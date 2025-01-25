Firebirds fall to Reign 3-0 in regular season series finale

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Ontario Reign 3-0 on Saturday at Toyota Arena for the final time of the regular season.

In the opening period, Taylor Ward scored the lone goal 14 minutes and 27 seconds into the frame.

The lone goal-scoring trend continued for Ontario in the second and third periods. Jack Studnicka tallied his 10th goal of the season in the second to give the Reign the 2-0 lead, and Jeff Malott scored an empty netter to complete the shutout.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 18 saves.

Firebirds fall to 21-14-1-5. Coachella Valley will return home and play the Bakersfield Condors for Youth Hockey Night. Puck drop is at 5:00 p.m.

