First Alert Weather Alert Day issued for Flash Flood Warning in local mountains

First Alert Weather Alert Day

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for a flash flood warning in Riverside County.

Rain and thunderstorms have developed over the local mountains, prompting a flash flood warning in parts of the county. The Flash Flood Warning for HWY 74 is until 7:30 p.m. Salton City is under a warning until 9:30 p.m.

A thunderstorm and heavy rain continue to develop right above the mountains near Highway 74.

Avoid going up the mountain if you can. A flash flood warning means flash flooding is either imminent or already occurring.

Thunderstorm in the San Jacinto mountains! Plenty of lightning indicated on radar north of HWY 74. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ra9gBd3LkB — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) July 22, 2021

A few light showers have managed to work their way down to the Coachella Valley floor.

News Channel 3's Haley Clawson will have the latest on conditions and the warning coming up at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

