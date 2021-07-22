Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Alert Day
By ,
today at 6:10 PM
Published 5:30 PM

First Alert Weather Alert Day issued for Flash Flood Warning in local mountains

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for a flash flood warning in Riverside County.

Rain and thunderstorms have developed over the local mountains, prompting a flash flood warning in parts of the county. The Flash Flood Warning for HWY 74 is until 7:30 p.m. Salton City is under a warning until 9:30 p.m.

A thunderstorm and heavy rain continue to develop right above the mountains near Highway 74.

KESQ

Avoid going up the mountain if you can. A flash flood warning means flash flooding is either imminent or already occurring.

A few light showers have managed to work their way down to the Coachella Valley floor.

News Channel 3's Haley Clawson will have the latest on conditions and the warning coming up at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Click here to watch livestream of the newscast.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local News / News / News Headlines / Top Stories / Video / Weather

Haley Clawson

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content