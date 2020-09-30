Proposition 21 would allow California cities to adopt expanded rent control measures

California

Proposition 21 on the November ballot, if approved by voters, would allow California cities to adopt expanded rent control ordinances.

The ordinances would apply to properties more than 15 years old.

Property owners, who own one or two homes would be exempt.

Supporters of Proposition 21 include the California Democratic Party. Supporters assert more rent control is necessary to counter the state's housing crisis.

Opponents of 21 include state republicans and Governor Gavin Newsom.

Today News Channel 3 will look to talk with valley property owners and others on both sides of the proposition to get their perspectives on the measure.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 5:00 and 6:00.