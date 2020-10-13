Palm Springs business owners complaining about Yelp’s new racist review feature

Economy

A couple of Palm Springs restaurant owners have reached out to News Channel 3 to express concerns about Yelp's new review feature which allows users to share information about racism or racist incidents experienced at a business.

Entries can also be made for businesses which are targeted with racism or racists incidents.

"As the nation reckons with issues of systemic racism, we've seen in the last few months that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with egregious, racially-charged actions to help people make more informed spending decisions," the San Francisco-based company said in a Thursday.

