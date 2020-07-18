Man arrested for stealing deposit bag in Indio

News

A man is behind bars after he reportedly stole a deposit bag from an armed car in Indio Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a McDonalds on Highway 111.

That's where police say they found 36-year-old Angel Felipe Aleman heading southbound.

Aleman was later found outside a home on Palomino court doing yard work.

Investigators say he did not have any connection to the home or the deposit bag with him at the time.

While searching Aleman's route on a dirt lot north of Palomino court on Cheyenne street and JFK court, detectives found the bank deposit bag hidden under a box in a shallow hole unopened.

The bank deposit bag contained $140,000.

Aleman was booked into the Indio detention center where he is being held without bail.