Some things you need to know about voting in Riverside County on this election eve

News

As the clock winds down voters throughout Riverside County are participating in the final push before election day. As of 11 a.m. on Monday more than 589,000 ballots were returned to the Registrar of Voters out of 1 million that were issued.

Saturday was the first day that 130 of the county's Voter Assistance Centers opened up for in-person voting. The registration look-up system experienced "intermittent delays" due to large volumes of voters being processed, according to a county spokesperson.

In a county press release, officials addressed the issue by stating: "The county team worked with the system’s vendor to identify and quickly resolve the problem. By [Saturday] afternoon, the system was responding faster, and voters were able to process through quicker and with fewer delays. Some voters were offered a provisional ballot [Saturday] during the system delay.

On Saturday evening Riverside County Spokesperson Brooke Federico announced that they identified the issue, and were working to resolve it.

By Sunday at 10 a.m. "all 130 voter assistance centers have opened and are processing voters without delays," said Federico.

Voters are able to drop off their ballot at the Voter Assistance Center of their choice in Riverside County.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have last minute tips on what you need to know this election eve.