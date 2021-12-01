Watch: Omicron variant of COVID-19 found in CA; case is first known in U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) - US official: US identifies the first case of omicron COVID-19 variant in California.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021. The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive. All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative."

Responding to the case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 confirmed in San Francisco, the governor's office has issued a statement saying, "As we continue to learn more about Omicron, there is no reason to panic, but we should remain vigilant. We know how to protect ourselves from COVID -- get vaccinated, get your booster and wear a mask.''

Governor Newsom addressed the news today. You can watch it here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgCpYfG33ZM

The Omicron variant was identified as a "variant of concern'' by the World Health Organization on Friday after it was identified as responsible for surging COVID case numbers in South Africa. The variant is believed to spread more easily due to its large number of mutations, but research is still being done to determine if it is more resistant to existing vaccines and could lead to more serious illnesses.

There are still no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Southern California.

