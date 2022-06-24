Average Riverside County gas price drops for 10th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County decreased today for the 10th consecutive day, dropping 1.3 cents to $6.26.

The average price has dropped 7 cents over the past 10 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 18 increases in 19 days totaling 35.4 cents.

The average price is 5.6 cents less than one week ago but 27.3 cents more than one month ago and $2.065 higher than one year ago.

"The state's refineries produced more California-blend gasoline last week than in any other week since January of this year, according to the California Energy Commission,'' said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "At the same time, Oil Price Information Service says concerns about the U.S. economy are pushing down oil and wholesale gasoline prices."

The national average price dropped for the 10th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.4 cents to $4.926. It has dropped 9 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.5 cents Thursday.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 7.4 cents less than one week ago but 32.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.848 higher than one year ago.