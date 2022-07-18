Multiple dogs, lizards found dead in cages at High Desert home

A report of a foul smell led to the discovery of several dogs and lizards found dead in a home in the High Desert over the weekend.

Friday at 11 a.m., deputies were called to a report of suspicious death odors coming from a home in Wonder Valley.

Deputies arrived and attempted to contact the homeowners, but no one was home. While investigating the foul smell, deputies discovered six large deceased dogs towards the side of the home in a large cage, the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station revealed.

Lizards in cages were also deceased and appeared to be living in severe conditions.

Deputies served a search warrant and located additional animals inside the home. A live large pot belly pig and a small puppy, a python snake, and gecko lizards were located alive in the home.

Authorities said the animals did not have any shade, food, or water and appeared malnutrition. Wonder Valley reached temperatures of over 107 degrees heat in the last few weeks.

County Animal Control assisted with the investigation. All animals were removed from the property, and an active investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME