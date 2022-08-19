Frustrated resident unable to get second MPOX vaccine, RivCo says limited supply is to blame
A Palm Springs resident is sharing his concerns after being unable to get his second dose of the monkeypox vaccine.
“The understanding when I got the first one is that the second one was already set aside. And I was told no, that's not the case,” said resident Howard Poulsen. He felt frustrated after he said his appointment for another dose was canceled.
“She said, well, you have another week to find it. But so what happens if I don't find it? Then I start over. That seems like a waste of vaccines and a waste of taxpayer money. Frustrating.”
The full two doses of the vaccine can give someone up to 85% protection from the virus. Poulsen said he understands the need to get as many people vaccinated as possible with their first dose.
But he believes without a second dose, it’s not doing much to protect him. “If you're getting one, you should be able to get the second. And without the second, the first one is useless.”
However, the Riverside County Public Health Department told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao they have not advised any of their partners to cancel any vaccination appointments. “We have limited doses. And so we have to follow the guidance and recommendations from the state, from the CDC in prioritizing those doses,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky.
To align with the CDC guidelines and California Department of Public Health, the county said they encourage prioritizing first doses for those at high risk due to the limited supply in vaccines. ‘We shouldn't be holding back doses in order to provide second doses, but that we might prioritize certain groups that might not get the full benefit from a first doses,” Dr. Chevinsky added.
In accordance with this guidance, people who have moderate or severe immunocompromise can be considered for second doses.
In addition, since CDC and CDPH are prioritizing PEP doses, individuals getting vaccinated for PEP, if they have not developed monkeypox, can be considered for getting a second dose.
DAP health, one of the Valley’s monkeypox vaccine providers, released a statement about their current efforts to vaccinate more people.
DAP Health shares the community's frustration with the limited quantities of vaccines currently available in the Coachella Valley. That limitation is causing fear and unnecessary suffering.
Last night, DAP Health received authorization from the Riverside Department of Public Health to implement intradermal dosing which will allow one vial of vaccine to vaccinate five patients instead of the previous one vial vaccinating one patient. This is a game changer in our collective responsibility to protect our community as we continue to advocate for more equitable distribution of the vaccine in our region.
DAP Health is committed to assuring everyone receives their 2nd dose so everyone in the community can achieve up to 85% protection from Monkeypox 10-14 days following their 2nd dose.
DAP Health follows the guidelines issued by the CDC, California Department of Public Health, and the Riverside County Department of Public Health. At this time, as directed, DAP Health is prioritizing 1st doses for the highest-risk people in the community. Second doses are only to be given to those with moderate or severe immunocompromised immune systems which may include those living with HIV, those receiving chemotherapy, or a recent transplant recipient.CJ Tobe, DAP Health Director of Community Health and Sexual Wellness