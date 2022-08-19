Frustrated resident unable to get second MPOX vaccine, RivCo says limited supply is to blame

A Palm Springs resident is sharing his concerns after being unable to get his second dose of the monkeypox vaccine.

“The understanding when I got the first one is that the second one was already set aside. And I was told no, that's not the case,” said resident Howard Poulsen. He felt frustrated after he said his appointment for another dose was canceled.

“She said, well, you have another week to find it. But so what happens if I don't find it? Then I start over. That seems like a waste of vaccines and a waste of taxpayer money. Frustrating.”

The full two doses of the vaccine can give someone up to 85% protection from the virus. Poulsen said he understands the need to get as many people vaccinated as possible with their first dose.

But he believes without a second dose, it’s not doing much to protect him. “If you're getting one, you should be able to get the second. And without the second, the first one is useless.”

However, the Riverside County Public Health Department told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao they have not advised any of their partners to cancel any vaccination appointments. “We have limited doses. And so we have to follow the guidance and recommendations from the state, from the CDC in prioritizing those doses,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky.

To align with the CDC guidelines and California Department of Public Health, the county said they encourage prioritizing first doses for those at high risk due to the limited supply in vaccines. ‘We shouldn't be holding back doses in order to provide second doses, but that we might prioritize certain groups that might not get the full benefit from a first doses,” Dr. Chevinsky added.

In accordance with this guidance, people who have moderate or severe immunocompromise can be considered for second doses.

In addition, since CDC and CDPH are prioritizing PEP doses, individuals getting vaccinated for PEP, if they have not developed monkeypox, can be considered for getting a second dose.

DAP health, one of the Valley’s monkeypox vaccine providers, released a statement about their current efforts to vaccinate more people.