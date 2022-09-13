Riverside County Board of Supervisors approves emergency declaration for Fairview Fire

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors today approved a proclamation declaring a local emergency in response to the Fairview Fire.

On Wednesday September 7, 2022, County Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen signed the emergency proclamation, which you can read here.

The emergency proclamation could help make the county eligible for potential federal and state assistance and cost reimbursement.

In addition, the proclamation allows the county to more easily procure needed services and items to respond to the emergency.

The County of Riverside Emergency Management Department has also opened the Recovery Call Center to assist residents who had their home damaged or destroyed in Fairview Fire.

The number is (951) 358-5134 and will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continued coverage.