Dallas Cowboys player honoring Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation at Thursday Night Football game

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker will spotlight the Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation with special cleats during this week's Thursday Night Football game.

It's part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. During weeks 13 and 14 of the season, NFL Players are wearing customized cleats in honor of the causes they have chosen to support.

Schoonmaker, 25, said in a video that the decision came about thanks to his brother, who is serving in the Marine Corps.

“I’m thankful & blessed that my brother continues to serve every single day, & [I’m] so proud of him.” 🫡@LukeSchoonmaker spotlights the Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation in honor of his brother Jack, Marine Cpl. Lopez and all those currently serving our country #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/a1Zrc4brZM — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2023

"I wanted to do something with him. Something that he was connected to in some way." Schoonmaker said. "...he came to me and explained, just kind of the background of Hunter's story and the relation my brother had to him."

Schoonmaker continued, "My brother was in Quantico this past year training and his platoon commander, Captain Hoffman, was over in Kabul and one of his members of his squadron, Hunter Lopez, was killed in action.

Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez was killed in a terrorist attack during evacuations at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. He was just 22 years old.

Hunter was born in Palm Springs, grew up in Indio, and graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017. He is survived by his parents, Herman and Alicia, brother Owen and sister Trinity.

Lopez was one of 13 service members who were killed in the attacks.

(top row left to right) Maxton Soviak, Kareem Nikoui, David Espinoza, Rylee McCollum, Jared Schmitz, Taylor Hoover, Nicole Gee

(bottom row left to right) Ryan Knauss, Hunter Lopez, Johanny Rosario, Humberto Sanchez, Daegan Page, Dylan Merola

"My cause is to support his foundation and to, of course, remember his name and all those that were lost in that squadron and also Captain Hoffman as well, and my brother Jack," Schoonmaker said.

The Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation gave their support for Schoonmaker on social media.

The Lopez family created the "Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation" to help those who protect and serve our nation.

The foundation has already sponsored service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/

A scholarship fund was also established in Hunter's name for students at La Quinta High School who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

