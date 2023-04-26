Parents of Cpl. Hunter Lopez react to death of terrorist behind bombing that took their son’s life

The parents of local Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez are speaking out after the Taliban said they killed the Senior Islamic State group leader behind the August 2021 suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport.

Lopez and 12 other service members were killed in the attack.

The identity of the Islamic State Leader who was killed has not been released.

“It brings us up closer to, you know, getting a better understanding, but it's not the end," said Herman Lopez, the father of Hunter Lopez.

Herman and Alicia Lopez first learned of the news from the Marine Corps over the weekend before the White House made a public announcement.

They say it’s a step in the right direction, but they want more answers.

“Good news for the fact that it means that, you know, we're continuing to look into what what occurred and what happened and who's responsible. And holding those people that are responsible, accountable," Herman explained. "Sounds like there's more people out there that are responsible. And I think until we have the answers on how many more people are out there that are responsible and had a role in this.”

The Islamic State Leader, who was the ‘Mastermind of the attack,' was killed by members of the Taliban, according to the Defense Department.

Two terrorist organizations that have been a threat to millions for years.

“It gives you some pause to to wonder about the legitimacy of everything. And exactly, you know, if there's ulterior motives, possibly for for this news and the timing of everything," Herman added. "It's another piece, but we're still waiting for the complete story.”

It’s been nearly 2 years since the deadly bombing at the Kabul airport. The Lopez’s tell us seeing other incidents like it, brings back memories of that fateful day.

“It does bring up you know, some some memories, unfortunately, you know, some very tragic, tragic occasions... things like this are a lot more reminiscent of the past. And so it's even more of an impact," he said.

The fight continues on in other countries, but here at home, they’re dedicated to making a difference in their son’s name.

"At times, we sit there, and we, I at least look out, and I think, oh, where's Hunter? And I remember, oh, he's not here,"said Alicia Lopez, Hunter's mother. “My son would have been doing the exact same thing, you know, if it would have been one of his friends, you know.

Through the Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation, they're supporting other marines and their families, the way Hunter would’ve.

“It warms my heart to see these families being able to be with their sons and daughters during these momentous, you know, times in their lives where, you know, they need all the family support," Alicia said.

Check Out: Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez’s parents share his story

Initially, neither the U.S. — nor apparently the Taliban — were aware that the mastermind was dead. He was killed during a series of battles early this month in southern Afghanistan between the Taliban and the Islamic State group’s affiliate, according to several officials.

But in the past few days, U.S. intelligence confirmed “with high confidence” that the Islamic State leader had been killed, a senior administration official said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.

Over the weekend, the U.S. military began to inform the parents of the 11 Marines, the sailor and the soldier who were killed in the blast at Abbey Gate, and they shared the information in a private group messaging chat. The father of one of the Marines said the death of his son’s killer brings little comfort.

(top row left to right) Maxton Soviak, Kareem Nikoui, David Espinoza, Rylee McCollum, Jared Schmitz, Taylor Hoover, Nicole Gee (bottom row left to right) Ryan Knauss, Hunter Lopez, Johanny Rosario, Humberto Sanchez, Daegan Page, Dylan Merola

“Whatever happens, it’s not going to bring Taylor back and I understand that,” Darin Hoover, the father of Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, said in a phone call with The Associated Press. “About the only thing his mom and I can do now is be an advocate for him. All we want is the truth. And we’re not getting it. That’s the frustrating part.”

Hoover said he and his son’s mother, Kelly Henson, have spent the past year and a half grieving his death and praying for accountability from the Biden administration for the handling of the withdrawal.

He added that the Marines provided only limited information to him and did not identify the Islamic State leader or give the circumstances of his death. U.S. officials declined to provide many details because of sensitivities in the intelligence gathering.

The administration official said it was their “moral responsibility” to let the victims’ families know that the “mastermind” and “person most responsible for the airport attack” had been taken off the battlefield. The official added that intelligence officials determined that the leader had “remained a key plotter and overseer” for the group.

Several officials said the U.S. played no role in the killing and did not coordinate at all with the Taliban. The administration official called the Taliban action “significant” and said the U.S. only learned of the operation through its “over the horizon” intelligence capabilities.

Check Out Some of News Channel 3's Previous Coverage on Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez and learn more about his story and how the community honored his sacrifice:

A scholarship fund has been established in Hunter's name for students at LQHS who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

The family has also created the "Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation" to help those who protect and serve our nation.

The foundation has already sponsored two service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/