California Attorney General Releases 2023 Hate Crime Report; anti-LGBTQ+ crimes rise

The Office of Attorney General, Rob Bonta released the '2023 Hate Crime in California Report' Friday.

Overall reported hate crimes in California have decreased the past year, but hate crimes towards some communities within state have increased, including criminal acts targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the '2023 Hate Crimes in California Report' there was an increase in Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes by 86 percent.

"I have to say, it doesn't surprise me, given the climate that we're living in," said Palm Springs Resident, Andy Shearer.

Our crews took to the streets of the Arenas District where people from throughout the nation have come to know the area as a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I mean, we're lucky here in Palm Springs, because we do live in a bubble of sorts. We're very supportive. We have a gay mayor. It's a really wonderfully safe and supportive place to live," added Shearer.

Yet some residents say even in Palm Springs, they're still not safe all the time.

"But you know, in 2015 one of our most cherished members of our community, George Zander was actually attacked right here down this street in a hate crime because he was gay, and he passed a few weeks after his attack from complications of injuries from that attack," said Chair of the Desert-Stonewall Democrats, David Weiner.

Valley advocates for the LGBTQ+ community say the bubbling political tension amid an election year and more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills throughout the nation are impacting overall attitudes towards their community.

"I'm not surprised, because there has been a tacit permission to hate given from the ultra right wing," said 106.5 KGAY Radio Host, John Taylor. "And the targets in the LGBTQ+ community are very apparent."

I asked Desert-Stonewall's Chair, David Weiner if the statistic showing an 86 percent increase in anti-LGBTQ+ crimes speaks to the progress that can be made within in the state.

"I think it does. We have work to do, even in California, but we are moving in the right direction," answered Weiner. "One of the things that I'm really excited about is ACA5, which will be on the ballot in November. It's a Constitutional Amendment that is going to permanently remove the language of Proposition 8 from the California Constitution."

The '2023 Hate Crime in California Report' divvies up criminal acts targeting a person based off their Nationality, Relgion, Gender, Sexual Orientation and several other categories.

Other communities that saw an increase in hate crimes include both Jewish and Muslim communities.

You can find the entire '2023 Hate Crime in California Report' HERE.