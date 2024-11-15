Firebirds win 4th straight game after defeating Abbotsford Canucks on Friday night

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 4-1 at Abbotsford Centre on Friday night.

Max Lajoie scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists for Coachella Valley, while goaltender Nikke Kokko stopped 20 Abbotsford shots to help move the Firebirds to a 7-5 record.

The Firebirds have now won four straight games.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

The Firebirds rematch against the Abbotsford Canucks tomorrow afternoon at the Abbotsford Centre. Puck drop is set for 4pm PT.