Man in critical condition after altercation outside Palm Springs bar

Police are investigating a battery incident that left a man in critical condition outside a Palm Springs bar early Friday morning.

The incident happened outside a bar on the 400 block of E. Arenas Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the victim and a friend were walking from a bar when they became engaged in a conversation with another male. The conversation ended up with the man began chasing the victim after a comment. The victim then slipped and struck his head on the ground. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man chasing the victim left the area before police arrived.

PSPD took to social media to address rumors regarding this incident.

"We have seen social media rumors indicating this incident was a targeted hate crime. At this time, there is no reported information or evidence to suggest a hate crime occurred," reads a statement by Palm Springs police.

Police said the investigation is still early and ongoing. Investigators are looking through video evidence to check for images that can be released to assist identifying the suspect in this case.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have additional information about this incident to come forward and provide us with the additional details. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-327-1441.

You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Full Statement from the Palm Springs Police Department: