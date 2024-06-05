Supervisor Perez discusses voting for pay raises for elected officials

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors formally approved double-digit pay hikes for themselves and several other elected officials despite public criticism and lack of support from a fellow member.

As we reported, the salary of several supervisors, including Fourth District Supervisor Manuel Perez, will increase 19%, from $190,000 to $226,000.

Meanwhile, the supervisors also approved an allocation of $30,0000 to pay for a new series of 'animal services mobile clinics' to be held in unincorporated communities, including here in the valley.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke about all this today with Supervisor Perez. You can watch the in-depth interview at the top of the article.