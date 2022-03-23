Local family remembers 29-year-old Marc Hernandez Jr., who was killed in DHS crash last week

A local family is remembering Marc Hernandez Jr., 29, of Desert Hot Springs who they say was a father, son and friend to many.

Hernandez Jr. was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Indian Avenue in a Ford Focus when they collided head on with a 26-year-old, Cathedral City resident also traveling northbound on Indian Avenue in a Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver of the Ram pickup tried to avoid colliding with the other driver, but was unable.

Hernandez Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Hernandez Jr. was a single father of four children.

His family has set-up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and to help take care of the kids he leaves behind.

Tune in at 5pm & 6pm to hear from his family and how they're remembering him.