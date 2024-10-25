CV Firebirds down Ontario Reign to chalk first home win of the season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds notched their first home win of the season, beating the Ontario Reign 5-2 Friday night.

Five different players found the back of the net to help give the Firebirds their second win of the season. Ales Stezka stopped 28 of 30 Reign shots to collect his first victory of the year.

8,341 were in attendance for the Firebirds’ Dia De Los Muertos Night, presented by Estrella Jalisco.

With the win, the Firebirds move to 2-2-0-0 on the season.

The Firebirds hit the road for six straight games on the road, starting against the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the Coachella Valley Firebirds.