High School Football
2021 High School football season schedule

High school football is back! The season kicks off later this month, meaning the return of the Best Local Sports Show! Be sure to tune in every Friday at 11 p.m. on News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 for highlights of the games.

WEEK 1 Friday 8/20

HOME AWAY
Palm Desert Silverado
YucaipaPalm Springs
Notre Dame (Riverside)Xavier Prep
HemetRancho Mirage
Shadow HillsIndio
Canyon SpringsCoachella Valley
Desert MirageSan Bernardino
Cathedral CityRowland *Sat. 8/21
Note: CCHS vs Rowland takes place on Saturday 8/21

WEEK 2 - FRIDAY 8/27

HomeAway
Citrus HillShadow Hills *Thursday 8/26
Dixie (Utah)Palm Desert
Grand TerracePalm Springs
La QuintaCarter
Ontario ChristianXavier Prep
Rancho MirageIndio
Cathedral CityWest Valley
Coachella ValleyPalo Verde Valley
CalipatriaDesert Mirage
LancasterYucca Valley
Big BearTwentynine Palms

WEEK 3 - FRIDAY 9/3

HomeAway
Palm SpringsEisenhower *(Thursday 9/2)
Rancho MirageTahquitz *(Thursday 9/2)
IndioBrawley
Palm DesertCentral
Coachella ValleyLa Quinta
Xavier PrepAquinas
Shadow HillsGreat Oak
Canyon SpringsYucca Valley
Twentynine PalmsVictor Valley
Desert MirageDesert Christian Academy *Saturday 9/4

WEEK 4 - FRIDAY 9/10

HomeAway
Palm DesertMurrieta Mesa
KnightPalm Springs
RedlandsLa Quinta
Xavier PrepLinfield
Rancho MirageNorte Vista
Shadow HillsPaloma Valley
PerrisCathedral City
Yucca ValleyHamilton
Twentynine PalmsRubidoux

WEEK 5 - FRIDAY 9/17
DVL STARTS

HomeAway
SantiagoPalm Desert
Palm SpringsRedlands
La QuintaMurrieta Mesa
Rancho MirageChaffey
Shadow HillsPalo Verde Valley
IndioDesert Mirage
Twentynine Palms Cathedral City *(Thursday 9/16)
Coachella Valley Desert Hot Springs
BanningYucca Valley

WEEK 6 - FRIDAY 9/24
DEL BYE WEEK

HomeAway
BloomingtonLa Quinta
Cathedral CityIndio
Coachella ValleyBanning
Twentynine PalmsDesert Mirage
Yucca ValleyDesert Hot Springs

WEEK 7 - FRIDAY 10/1
*DEL STARTS, DVL BYES

HomeAway
Palm DesertPalm Springs
La QuintaShadow Hills
Xavier PrepRancho Mirage
IndioTwentynine Palms
Desert Hot SpringsBanning

WEEK 8 - 10/8
*BNP WEEK 1, DEL RIVALRY

HomeAway
Palm DesertLa Quinta
Palm SpringsRancho Mirage
Shadow HillsXavier Prep
Yucca ValleyIndio
BanningCathedral City
Coachella ValleyTwentynine Palms
Desert Hot SpringsDesert Mirage

WEEK 9 - 10/15
*BNP WEEK 2

HomeAway
Xavier PrepPalm Desert
La QuintaPalm Springs
Rancho MirageShadow Hills
Cathedral CityCoachella Valley
Desert MirageYucca Valley
Desert Hot SpringsTwentynine Palms
BanningIndio *Saturday 10/16

WEEK 10 - 10/22

HomeAway
Coachella ValleyDesert Mirage *Thursday 10/21
Palm SpringsShadow Hills
Palm DesertRancho Mirage
La QuintaXavier Prep
Yucca ValleyCathedral City
Twentynine PalmsBanning

WEEK 11 - 10/29

HomeAway
Shadow HillsPalm Desert *Thursday 10/28
Rancho MirageLa Quinta *Thursday 10/28
Palm SpringsXavier Prep
IndioCoachella Valley
Desert Hot SpringsCathedral City
Desert MirageBanning
Yucca ValleyTwentynine Palms

WEEK 12 - NOVEMBER PLAYOFFS - TBD

