2021 High School football season schedule
High school football is back! The season kicks off later this month, meaning the return of the Best Local Sports Show! Be sure to tune in every Friday at 11 p.m. on News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 for highlights of the games.
Get to know this season's teams with our Prep Football Preview series
Visit our High School Football section for more coverage all season long
WEEK 1 Friday 8/20
|HOME
|AWAY
|Palm Desert
|Silverado
|Yucaipa
|Palm Springs
|Notre Dame (Riverside)
|Xavier Prep
|Hemet
|Rancho Mirage
|Shadow Hills
|Indio
|Canyon Springs
|Coachella Valley
|Desert Mirage
|San Bernardino
|Cathedral City
|Rowland *Sat. 8/21
WEEK 2 - FRIDAY 8/27
|Home
|Away
|Citrus Hill
|Shadow Hills *Thursday 8/26
|Dixie (Utah)
|Palm Desert
|Grand Terrace
|Palm Springs
|La Quinta
|Carter
|Ontario Christian
|Xavier Prep
|Rancho Mirage
|Indio
|Cathedral City
|West Valley
|Coachella Valley
|Palo Verde Valley
|Calipatria
|Desert Mirage
|Lancaster
|Yucca Valley
|Big Bear
|Twentynine Palms
WEEK 3 - FRIDAY 9/3
|Home
|Away
|Palm Springs
|Eisenhower *(Thursday 9/2)
|Rancho Mirage
|Tahquitz *(Thursday 9/2)
|Indio
|Brawley
|Palm Desert
|Central
|Coachella Valley
|La Quinta
|Xavier Prep
|Aquinas
|Shadow Hills
|Great Oak
|Canyon Springs
|Yucca Valley
|Twentynine Palms
|Victor Valley
|Desert Mirage
|Desert Christian Academy *Saturday 9/4
WEEK 4 - FRIDAY 9/10
|Home
|Away
|Palm Desert
|Murrieta Mesa
|Knight
|Palm Springs
|Redlands
|La Quinta
|Xavier Prep
|Linfield
|Rancho Mirage
|Norte Vista
|Shadow Hills
|Paloma Valley
|Perris
|Cathedral City
|Yucca Valley
|Hamilton
|Twentynine Palms
|Rubidoux
WEEK 5 - FRIDAY 9/17
DVL STARTS
|Home
|Away
|Santiago
|Palm Desert
|Palm Springs
|Redlands
|La Quinta
|Murrieta Mesa
|Rancho Mirage
|Chaffey
|Shadow Hills
|Palo Verde Valley
|Indio
|Desert Mirage
|Twentynine Palms
|Cathedral City *(Thursday 9/16)
|Coachella Valley
|Desert Hot Springs
|Banning
|Yucca Valley
WEEK 6 - FRIDAY 9/24
DEL BYE WEEK
|Home
|Away
|Bloomington
|La Quinta
|Cathedral City
|Indio
|Coachella Valley
|Banning
|Twentynine Palms
|Desert Mirage
|Yucca Valley
|Desert Hot Springs
WEEK 7 - FRIDAY 10/1
*DEL STARTS, DVL BYES
|Home
|Away
|Palm Desert
|Palm Springs
|La Quinta
|Shadow Hills
|Xavier Prep
|Rancho Mirage
|Indio
|Twentynine Palms
|Desert Hot Springs
|Banning
WEEK 8 - 10/8
*BNP WEEK 1, DEL RIVALRY
|Home
|Away
|Palm Desert
|La Quinta
|Palm Springs
|Rancho Mirage
|Shadow Hills
|Xavier Prep
|Yucca Valley
|Indio
|Banning
|Cathedral City
|Coachella Valley
|Twentynine Palms
|Desert Hot Springs
|Desert Mirage
WEEK 9 - 10/15
*BNP WEEK 2
|Home
|Away
|Xavier Prep
|Palm Desert
|La Quinta
|Palm Springs
|Rancho Mirage
|Shadow Hills
|Cathedral City
|Coachella Valley
|Desert Mirage
|Yucca Valley
|Desert Hot Springs
|Twentynine Palms
|Banning
|Indio *Saturday 10/16
WEEK 10 - 10/22
|Home
|Away
|Coachella Valley
|Desert Mirage *Thursday 10/21
|Palm Springs
|Shadow Hills
|Palm Desert
|Rancho Mirage
|La Quinta
|Xavier Prep
|Yucca Valley
|Cathedral City
|Twentynine Palms
|Banning
WEEK 11 - 10/29
|Home
|Away
|Shadow Hills
|Palm Desert *Thursday 10/28
|Rancho Mirage
|La Quinta *Thursday 10/28
|Palm Springs
|Xavier Prep
|Indio
|Coachella Valley
|Desert Hot Springs
|Cathedral City
|Desert Mirage
|Banning
|Yucca Valley
|Twentynine Palms
WEEK 12 - NOVEMBER PLAYOFFS - TBD
Comments