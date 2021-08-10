2021 High School football season schedule

High School Football

High school football is back! The season kicks off later this month, meaning the return of the Best Local Sports Show! Be sure to tune in every Friday at 11 p.m. on News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 for highlights of the games.

WEEK 1 Friday 8/20

HOME AWAY Palm Desert Silverado Yucaipa Palm Springs Notre Dame (Riverside) Xavier Prep Hemet Rancho Mirage Shadow Hills Indio Canyon Springs Coachella Valley Desert Mirage San Bernardino Cathedral City Rowland *Sat. 8/21 Note: CCHS vs Rowland takes place on Saturday 8/21

WEEK 2 - FRIDAY 8/27

Home Away Citrus Hill Shadow Hills *Thursday 8/26 Dixie (Utah) Palm Desert Grand Terrace Palm Springs La Quinta Carter Ontario Christian Xavier Prep Rancho Mirage Indio Cathedral City West Valley Coachella Valley Palo Verde Valley Calipatria Desert Mirage Lancaster Yucca Valley Big Bear Twentynine Palms

WEEK 3 - FRIDAY 9/3

Home Away Palm Springs Eisenhower *(Thursday 9/2) Rancho Mirage Tahquitz *(Thursday 9/2) Indio Brawley Palm Desert Central Coachella Valley La Quinta Xavier Prep Aquinas Shadow Hills Great Oak Canyon Springs Yucca Valley Twentynine Palms Victor Valley Desert Mirage Desert Christian Academy *Saturday 9/4

WEEK 4 - FRIDAY 9/10

Home Away Palm Desert Murrieta Mesa Knight Palm Springs Redlands La Quinta Xavier Prep Linfield Rancho Mirage Norte Vista Shadow Hills Paloma Valley Perris Cathedral City Yucca Valley Hamilton Twentynine Palms Rubidoux

WEEK 5 - FRIDAY 9/17

DVL STARTS

Home Away Santiago Palm Desert Palm Springs Redlands La Quinta Murrieta Mesa Rancho Mirage Chaffey Shadow Hills Palo Verde Valley Indio Desert Mirage Twentynine Palms Cathedral City *(Thursday 9/16) Coachella Valley Desert Hot Springs Banning Yucca Valley

WEEK 6 - FRIDAY 9/24

DEL BYE WEEK



Home Away Bloomington La Quinta Cathedral City Indio Coachella Valley Banning Twentynine Palms Desert Mirage Yucca Valley Desert Hot Springs

WEEK 7 - FRIDAY 10/1

*DEL STARTS, DVL BYES

Home Away Palm Desert Palm Springs La Quinta Shadow Hills Xavier Prep Rancho Mirage Indio Twentynine Palms Desert Hot Springs Banning

WEEK 8 - 10/8

*BNP WEEK 1, DEL RIVALRY

Home Away Palm Desert La Quinta Palm Springs Rancho Mirage Shadow Hills Xavier Prep Yucca Valley Indio Banning Cathedral City Coachella Valley Twentynine Palms Desert Hot Springs Desert Mirage

WEEK 9 - 10/15

*BNP WEEK 2

Home Away Xavier Prep Palm Desert La Quinta Palm Springs Rancho Mirage Shadow Hills Cathedral City Coachella Valley Desert Mirage Yucca Valley Desert Hot Springs Twentynine Palms Banning Indio *Saturday 10/16

WEEK 10 - 10/22

Home Away Coachella Valley Desert Mirage *Thursday 10/21 Palm Springs Shadow Hills Palm Desert Rancho Mirage La Quinta Xavier Prep Yucca Valley Cathedral City Twentynine Palms Banning

WEEK 11 - 10/29

Home Away Shadow Hills Palm Desert *Thursday 10/28 Rancho Mirage La Quinta *Thursday 10/28 Palm Springs Xavier Prep Indio Coachella Valley Desert Hot Springs Cathedral City Desert Mirage Banning Yucca Valley Twentynine Palms

WEEK 12 - NOVEMBER PLAYOFFS - TBD