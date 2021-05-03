Troubled Waters: Salton Sea Project Part 1 – Paradise Lost

Troubled Waters

The Salton Sea wasn't always California's forgotten lake. If you look at the current state of the area near the Salton Sea, you would be hard-pressed to believe that at one point, it was one of the country's most popular tourist destinations.

Courtesy of the Salton Sea History Museum

Fishing and boat races attracted all types of people as well as stars like Frank Sinatra, the Beach Boys, and Sonny Bono. The Salton Sea was once considered a true desert oasis, but the good times would not last.

In part one of her four-part special report "Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project," News Channel 3 morning anchor Angela Chen takes a look at the history of the Salton Sea and how it came to be on the brink of disaster.

