Riverside County reports 382 new cases as hospitalizations continue to decrease
Cases Changes Today
There were new coronavirus cases reported 382 new coronavirus cases since Thursday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 37,011.
367,727 tests have been conducted so far, 2,863 new tests since yesterday.
The doubling rate continues to rise. As of Thursday, it was at 28.3 days. This is the total number of days it takes for the number of cases to double.
Officials project that by this Wednesday, there will be a total of 45,865 cases.
On Monday, county health officials announced that they estimate that more than 100,000 residents may have been infected with the virus. This comes after preliminary results of the COVID-19 antibody testing study.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported more death over the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths is now at 692.
There were two deaths reported in the Coachella Valley today. One in Cathedral City and another in Desert Hot Springs.
13,050 patients have recovered, an increase of 134 since Thursday.
Hospitalizations
Today, there was an even bigger drop-off in hospitalizations across the continue than yesterday's decrease.
There are 21 fewer patients in the hospital for coronavirus today bringing the total down to 452.
5 patients are from correctional facilities and there are no patients from Imperial County as of July 29, according to the Emergency Management Department.
There was also a decrease in the number of coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU. The county reported 14 less patients admitted into the ICU today. Yesterday, the county reported 14 more patients.
With today's decrease, the total number of patients in the ICU is back down to 153 patients.
Last week, a medical military team was sent to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after the hospital reached "virtually" 100% staffing and 80% bed usage.
"We had peaked at over 90 patients in the hospital and are now down about 70 patients in the hospital with COVID at the moment," Williamson told News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Tuesday.
The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued sharp decline in bed usage compared to a few weeks ago.
Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to earlier this month.
COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS
The Coachella Valley reported 103 cases today and two deaths. The valley now has 10,503 confirmed cases.
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,589 cases and 56 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/31/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 93
Deaths: 3
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 32
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,338
Deaths: 21
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 1,920
Deaths: 16
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 29
Deaths: 2
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 724
Deaths: 12
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 35
Deaths: 2
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 151
Deaths: 0
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 34
Deaths: 1
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 2,589
Deaths: 56
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 580
Deaths: 15
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 7
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 100
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 238
Deaths: 2
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 774
Deaths: 40
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 749
Deaths: 25
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 187
Deaths: 14
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 29
Deaths: 0
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 126
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 143
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 293 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,236 cases in the state's jails
Symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
