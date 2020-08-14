Virtual Learning: how kids with special needs have been left in the dark

Education

As the news school year takes off virtually, challenges have risen for children being forced to sit in front of a computer screen for extended periods. Children with special needs have been hit particularly hard. Many are provided extra support during a normal school year, but because of online learning some parents say the extra support is nonexistent.

KABC in Los Angeles reports that some parents and state officials are suing Governor Gavin Newsom over the state's ban on in-person schooling. Many believe low-income minority families, single parent families and children with disabilities have been profoundly impacted.

