Firefighters knock down fire at Palm Springs home

Palm Springs firefighters are at a structure fire, the second in the past two hours, burning in a residential neighborhood.

The structure fire was reported at a home on the 300 block of W Cortez Road, near W Racquet Club Road and Indian Canyon Drive.

PSFD Captain Nathan Gunkel told News Channel 3 crew at the scene that the fire approximately five Engines and 20 fire personnel on scene. First arriving engines reported that neighbors were seen putting out the fire with garden hoses.

The fire has been knocked down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

