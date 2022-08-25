Hit-and-run collision leaves one man dead in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police were on the scene late Wednesday of an apparent deadly hit-and-run collision that involved a pedestrian.

KESQ News Channel 3 viewers called in details of the incident in front of King's liquor store, but police had not responded to our requests for information as of early Thursday morning.

Viewer photos showed the scene at Palm Drive and Cahuilla Avenue.

The incident was believed to have happened sometime around 8:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the man's identity or any information on any possible suspect driver.

KESQ News Channel 3 has reached out to the police department several times and will bring you more information as we get it.