Board approves $1.3M allocation for affordable housing project in Coachella

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a $1.3 million funding allocation that will go towards the creation of 108 new affordable apartments in the city of Coachella.

The funding will go to Chelsea Investment Corporation for the Tripoli Affordable Housing Project. The Tripoli Apartments will add 108 apartments on approximately 2.8 acres of vacant land at 51-392 Cesar Chavez St.

Officials said the funding comes from the county's HOME funds, federal grants given to state and local government to help create affordable housing.

Last year, the board approved an initial $1 million allocation for the project, which also came from HOME funds. So in total, the county has contributed $2.3 million to the project.

“Riverside County is a partner in the development of affordable housing developments such as the future Tripoli Apartments, and many others,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “When Riverside County commits these funds, it helps secure the other funding that’s needed to make these happen and build housing for residents and our communities. Affordable housing is really needed, when there are people in a situation of homelessness, when individuals and families struggle to afford rent, and when people live in housing that’s unsafe or dilapidated or lacks infrastructure such as clean water. Riverside County’s major role and commitment helps affordable housing get built so people have keys to a place that is safe, secure and stable, and our communities, our valley and our county benefit.”

The board of supervisors has contributed several million dollars in projects to advance

$6.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the Palm Villas at Millennium Housing Project in Palm Desert. Palm Villas is a two-phase, 241-apartment community in the City of Palm Desert, located on Gerald Ford Drive between Cook Street and Dinah Shore Drive, and will be built by Palm Communities.

$2 million for the Avenue 44 Apartments Housing Project in Indio, funded by the county’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA). This housing community will bring about 180 apartments at Avenue 44 and Golf Center Parkway in the City of Indio, and will be built by Pacific West Communities, Inc.

The county also accepted an additional $5.5 million for the Palm Springs Navigation Campus, which will provide 80 housing units and wraparound services as a comprehensive approach to address homelessness.

