Morongo Unified School District cancels classes Wednesday due to air quality from SoCal fires

The Morongo Unified School District canceled classes on Wednesday due to air quality concerns stemming from wildfires burning across Southern California.

MUSD is the district for schools in Morongo Basin, Yucca Valley, and Twentynine Palms.

"In an abundance of caution all schools will be closed today, September 11, due to the reduced air quality from the fires to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We apologize for the inconvenience to our MUSD families. Schools will reopen tomorrow at their regular schedules" - MUSD

SoCal Wildfires:

Line Fire near Highland - 34,659 acres and 14% contained

Get the Latest Updates on the Line Fire Here

Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon, Orange County - 22,376 acres

Bridge Fire near Camp Williams, Los Angeles County - 47,904 acres

In the Coachella Valley, wildfire smoke and ash from the Line Fire has been apparent to local residents.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to extend a Wildfire Smoke Advisory due to fires burning in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties.

On Tuesday, the Palm Springs Unified School District told News Channel 3's Gavin Nguyen that it is monitoring the air quality in Palm Springs, which at the time it was at a moderate level. Although a moderate level means schools can continue with outdoor activities, the district decided to move all outdoor activities indoors and canceled all outdoor sports practices.

Desert Sands Unified School District says it uses similar guidelines. It monitors the Air Quality Index (AQI), and if it falls above 200, it recommends moving all activities indoors or rescheduling them to another day.

The air quality in the Coachella Valley was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday.