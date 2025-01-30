Investigation into former Councilmember Christy Holstege dismissed after term ends

An investigation into former Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege over her place of residence has been dismissed after her term ended, the Riverside County District Attorney's office announced.

In August, District Attorney Mike Hestrin sent a letter to three Palm Springs officials alleging that Holstege violated the city's municipal code, claiming she's lived outside the district she represented for many years. If the allegations were true, it would mean her seat on the council has been vacant since she moved in 2022 and any votes she's cast since then would be invalid.

Palm Springs City Attorney Jeffrey Ballinger wrote in September that the DA's office had not provided the city with the evidence they used to make the determination.

Hestrin officially filed a quo warranto application on Oct. 2 to seek the California Attorney General’s approval to pursue legal action regarding Councilmember Christy Holstege’s residency

On Thursday, the DA's office announced that they were notified by the Attorney General that the application of quo warranto action was denied and dismissed as moot after Holstege's term ended.

RivCo DA's office statement:

"The purpose of a quo warranto action is to remove someone from office who legally should not be in office. On December 19, 2024, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office received notice from the Attorney General that it was informed Ms. Holstege’s term of office had expired on December 12, 2024, and that as a result, the application for quo warranto was denied and dismissed as moot."

News Channel 3 reached out to Holstege for comment but has not heard back.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.