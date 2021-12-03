Suspect charged in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant 18-year-old

A 21-year-old man has officially been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed his passenger, a pregnant 18-year-old, back in March.

Damian Antonio Flores was arrested on the morning Dec. 1 after Indio Police investigators identified him as the driver of the vehicle.

Damian Flores

The crash happened on March 9, 2021. Police said Flores was driving a Dodge Dart that crashed into a power pole in front of the Winchell's Donuts store on Monroe Street, north of Highway 111.

The passenger in the vehicle, Debbie Nelson, 18, suffered critical injuries. She was pronounced dead in the hospital three days later. Police said Flores ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

Debbie Nelson, 18

Birthday memorial for Debbie at the site of the crash (11/21/21)

There was no word from police about how investigators were able to connect Flores to the crime.

Flores was scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Friday. He faces multiple charges including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run resulting in death/injury.

He remains behind bars on $500,000 bail.

The Indio Police Department is asking anyone with further information regarding this case to contact the Indio Police Departments Traffic Unit (760) 391-4051 or call anonymously at Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).

