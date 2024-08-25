Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Pleasant conditions round out the weekend; warming up to start the week

By
Published 2:53 AM

Coachella Valley residents were treated to another round of superb weather on Saturday. Palm Springs reached 102°F yesterday. Temperatures in Thermal even reached a record low of 57°F!

The pleasant weather continues as we round out the weekend. High temperatures across the valley will remain well below our seasonal average.

Dry air continues to linger over Southern California. With this dry air, our dew point temperatures will remain in the 20s and 30s this afternoon.

It'll be a couple of degrees warmer today compared to yesterday, and we can expect the warming trend to continue as we start the work week. Temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday, before they begin to plateau for the remainder of the week. Some monsoonal moisture looks to make a return by the end of the week, too.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content