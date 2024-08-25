Pleasant conditions round out the weekend; warming up to start the week

Coachella Valley residents were treated to another round of superb weather on Saturday. Palm Springs reached 102°F yesterday. Temperatures in Thermal even reached a record low of 57°F!

The pleasant weather continues as we round out the weekend. High temperatures across the valley will remain well below our seasonal average.

Dry air continues to linger over Southern California. With this dry air, our dew point temperatures will remain in the 20s and 30s this afternoon.

It'll be a couple of degrees warmer today compared to yesterday, and we can expect the warming trend to continue as we start the work week. Temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday, before they begin to plateau for the remainder of the week. Some monsoonal moisture looks to make a return by the end of the week, too.