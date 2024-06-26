After a failed bid to become prime minister, Croatia’s president says he’ll run for a second term

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s President Zoran Milanović says he plans to seek a second five-year term at a presidential election expected later this year, months after his failed bid to become the prime minister. Milanovic told reporters on Wednesday that he expects support from the center-left opposition Social Democratic Party for his candidacy. He said he’s among the most experienced politicians in Croatia and “that is my trump card.” The 57-year-old Milanovic had served as prime minister in the past before running for president in the December 2019 vote. A populist-style politician, he often clashes with Croatia’s conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

