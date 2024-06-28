Measure J tax dollars pay for newly installed playground equipment at Victoria Park

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on July 3 at 11 A.M. to celebrate the installation of new playground equipment at Victoria Park, located at 2744 N. Via Miraleste in Palm Springs.

The event will kick off in the park with opening remarks from Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein, Councilmember Grace Garner, Measure J Commissioner Naomi Soto and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Jase Nagaia followed by the community ribbon cutting.

Following the ceremony, the City of Palm Springs will host a free KidsFest in the Park for local children and their families, featuring live music, water activities, interactive games, and delicious food.

This newly installed, highly anticipated playground equipment was paid for by Measure J tax dollars.

Measure J is a one-cent sales tax increase that was approved by Palm Springs voters in 2011. Its purpose is to provide a source of revenue to maintain local community services while helping to economically revitalize Palm Spring's downtown core.

For more than a decade, Measure J tax dollars have helped fund a variety of important community projects that have transformed the City of Palm Springs. These projects have included hundreds of miles of Citywide street paving, upgrades and renovations to the Dog Park, the Police Department and Fire stations, restoration of historic buildings such as the Welwood Murray Memorial Library, the historic Plaza Theatre, the construction of the Downtown park, and a plethora of upgrades to other parks and recreational facilities.