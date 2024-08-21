American Airlines extends suspension of flights to Israel through late March amid war in Gaza

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is extending its suspension of flights between the U.S. and Israel through late March of next year. That’s in response to the ongoing war in Gaza. American updated a travel advisory on its website over the weekend. Before the war, American operated flights to the main airport in Tel Aviv. Delta Air Lines has suspended service to Israel through September, and United Airlines has stopped flying to Israel indefinitely.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.