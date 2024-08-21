American Airlines extends suspension of flights to Israel through late March amid war in Gaza
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is extending its suspension of flights between the U.S. and Israel through late March of next year. That’s in response to the ongoing war in Gaza. American updated a travel advisory on its website over the weekend. Before the war, American operated flights to the main airport in Tel Aviv. Delta Air Lines has suspended service to Israel through September, and United Airlines has stopped flying to Israel indefinitely.