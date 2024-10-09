Minnesota Supreme Court weighs whether a woman going topless violates an indecent exposure law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The attorney for a Minnesota woman has told the state Supreme Court that the woman’s misdemeanor conviction for going topless in public should be overturned because female breasts are not defined as “private parts” by the state’s indecent exposure statute. Eloisa Plancarte was convicted for exposing her breasts at a convenience store parking lot in Rochester in 2021. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Plancarte’s attorney told the Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday that the conviction should be reversed because she “didn’t expose a prohibited part of her body.” But a county attorney says previous court rulings have labeled public toplessness by women as indecent exposure.

