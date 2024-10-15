Two lanes closed on WB I-10 near Cook Street due to asphalt and tar on the roadway
Two lanes on the westbound side of Interstate 10 have been shut down due to asphalt and tar on the roadway, the California Highway Patrol announced.
CHP has the #2 and #3 lanes closed. There is no word on when the lanes could be reopened
🚨Traffic Alert🚨— CHP Indio (@chpindio) October 15, 2024
Westbound I-10, east of the Cook Street exit:
CHP has the #2 and #3 lanes closed due to asphalt and tar on the roadway. Please drive with caution through this area. pic.twitter.com/gZsW1KHe7Z
According to Google Maps, westbound traffic is backed up to Washington Street, as of 3:45 p.m.