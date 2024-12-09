Missing Wyoming man with dementia spotted by wife on Salt Lake City TV dies after return home

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A missing Wyoming man with dementia whose wife spotted him hundreds of miles away on the TV news has died soon after his return home. Ninety-one-year-old Michael Black fell ill with the flu days after he returned to Afton, Wyoming, with his wife, 77-year-old Avril Black. Avril Black tells KSL-TV he died under home hospice care. Michael Black had wandered off Nov. 25 and hitchhiked more than 200 miles to Salt Lake City. KSL-TV reports the station happened to record him in a segment about a rescue mission feeding the homeless. Avril Black saw her husband on TV and fetched him from Salt Lake City on Thanksgiving.

