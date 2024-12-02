Skip to Content
Over 215 lbs of fentanyl pills found in vehicle at Otay Mesa border crossing

More than 215 pounds of fentanyl pills were found concealed in a vehicle attempting to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said today.

The pills were found in 30 packages hidden inside various parts of an SUV stopped by CBP officers just before 2:30 a.m. Nov. 24.

A police dog first alerted officers to the narcotics and a subsequent scan of the SUV turned up "anomalies through the vehicle," CBP said.   

The 215.11 pounds of fentanyl pills were found in packages hidden in the SUV's rear quarter panels, spare tire, and doors, according to CBP. The driver, a 31-year-old man whose name was not disclosed, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

