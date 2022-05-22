57 year old pedestrian struck and killed in Palm Springs

UPDATE: 3:45 pm. The pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle in a residential area of Palm Springs today has been identified.

Palm Springs resident 52-year old George Edward Lammon died in the collision that occurred at 4:12 a.m. in the 800 block of North Sunrise Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Lammon was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency crews, fire officials said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and told investigators he was headed south on North Sunrise Way, south of Tamarisk Road when he spotted the pedestrian but was unable to avoid the collision, authorities said.

The identity of the driver was not disclosed, and officials.

Drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Witnesses of the crash were asked to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.