18 firearms seized, 22 arrested in San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department operation

Investigators from the Gangs/Narcotics Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 18 search warrants between June 29 and July 12 as part of Operation Consequences.

Over the two-week period, investigators contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms at various locations in Ontario, Redlands, San Bernardino, and even Desert Hot Springs.

During the investigation, 18 firearms were seized and a total of 22 felony arrests were made. Four out of the eighteen firearms seized were ghost guns, meaning the guns do not have a serial number and are therefore, untraceable. Suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl were also recovered.

The San Bernardino County of Board Supervisors authorized additional funding for county-wide crime suppression, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in the county and beyond.

Operation Consequences, which will continue to take place over the next several months, focuses on conducting targeted crime suppression operations, such as this recent operation, in the High Desert and in the Sheriff's jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino. It aims to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.