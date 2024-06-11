After years of delays, scaled-back plans underway for memorial to Florida nightclub massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Survivors and relatives of the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre in Florida had hoped by now to have a permanent memorial place at the site. But scaled-back plans for a memorial to the 49 people killed and 53 wounded in the attack on the gay-friendly club in Orlando are only just getting off the ground. A private foundation with ambitious plans for a multimillion-dollar memorial and museum has since disbanded. And last year the city of Orlando purchased the nightclub property for $2 million. It has since outlined more modest plans for a memorial. Wednesday marks the eighth anniversary of the attack by gunman Omar Mateen, who was killed after a standoff.

